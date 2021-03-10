Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

