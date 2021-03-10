Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,650,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,091,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total value of $351,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,815.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLAB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MLAB stock opened at $263.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -375.71 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

