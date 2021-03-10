Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,651 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

