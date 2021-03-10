Blair William & Co. IL Buys 100 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

