Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 45,010 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,010 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,095,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 62,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

