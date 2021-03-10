Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.80. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

