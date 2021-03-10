Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 24.2% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and $83,423.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.24 or 0.03258228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.14 or 0.00360052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.13 or 0.00976863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00392790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00342133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00239990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,469,042 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

