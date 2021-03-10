Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $306,816,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,676,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $457,856,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock worth $369,792,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $752.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

