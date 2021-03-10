11,956 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 901,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

