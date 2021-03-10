Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68.

