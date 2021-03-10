Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 263,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440,584 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.