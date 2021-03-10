Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 10,000 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 591,345 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Curis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRIS stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $527.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.29.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

