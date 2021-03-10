Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. 22,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,884. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Get Sprout Social Inc alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,292 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,683.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.