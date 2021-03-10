Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,395 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discovery were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

