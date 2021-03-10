Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 153,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

SHLX stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

