Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 428,195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

