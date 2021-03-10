Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $22,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. 16,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

