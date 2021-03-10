bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded at Mizuho

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLUE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

