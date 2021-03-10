Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.03-3.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.03-3.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 121,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,006. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

