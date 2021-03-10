Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by 53.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FCPT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,045. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

