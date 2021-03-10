Credit Suisse Group Increases Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $9,386,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $5,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.