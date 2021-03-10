Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBER. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 450,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,388,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $720,148,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

