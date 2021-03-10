Morgan Stanley Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $22.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,160,620 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.