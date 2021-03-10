ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,227,000 after buying an additional 170,514 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after buying an additional 643,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 1,239,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $18,470,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 198,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

