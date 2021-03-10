ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Medifast by 84.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Medifast by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

MED opened at $234.63 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.56. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.