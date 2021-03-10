MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells 1,677 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSA stock opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

