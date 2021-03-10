Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CAO David R. Bochenek Sells 9,726 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CAO David R. Bochenek sold 9,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $367,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David R. Bochenek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 54,568 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

