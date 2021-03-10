AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Insider Laurence E. Cranch Sells 9,154 Shares of Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AB opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

