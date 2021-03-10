ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS cut O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE OI opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

