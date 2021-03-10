ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 20,094 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

