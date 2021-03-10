Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Up to $30.35

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $34.59. Kaspien shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%. The company had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 727,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Kaspien comprises about 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned approximately 39.85% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

