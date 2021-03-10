Cenovus Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.20. 803,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,328. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.23.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.