ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $56.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

