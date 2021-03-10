ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

