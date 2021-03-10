COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 3,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,193. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

