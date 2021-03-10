Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

APTD traded down GBX 27.70 ($0.36) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 592.30 ($7.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,236. Aptitude Software Group has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 660 ($8.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 619.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.28 million and a P/E ratio of 55.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

