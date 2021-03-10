Contrasting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) & Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 6 8 0 2.57 Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 1 3.14

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $131.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 117.12%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $103.71 million 80.19 -$402.73 million ($7.36) -16.88 Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -4.04

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -119.19% -50.69% -26.87% Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.90% -54.46%

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. The company is also developing small-molecule pipeline comprising UX007, a synthetic triglyceride for the treatment of long chain fatty-acid oxidation disorders, which is a set of rare metabolic diseases that prevents the conversion of fat into energy; and gene therapy pipeline consisting of DTX301, an adeno-associated virus 8 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase, as well as DTX401, an AAV8 gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia. In addition, the company is developing UX068, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of creatine transporter deficiency (CTD); and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to develop additional nucleic acid therapies for rare diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. The company is also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

