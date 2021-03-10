Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio Sells 5,164 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,990,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

