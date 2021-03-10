Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $18.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

