First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director George A. Hambro Sells 10,000 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Solar stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

