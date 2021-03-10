MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Purchases 461,281 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 461,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 25th, Christopher Mackay acquired 246,682 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).
- On Friday, February 19th, Christopher Mackay acquired 475,426 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20).
- On Friday, February 12th, Christopher Mackay acquired 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).
The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.88.
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.
