Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,382 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

