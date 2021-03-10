Andy L. Nemeth Sells 21,500 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $1,847,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,676,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

