Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CFO Harmit J. Singh Sells 173,981 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 173,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $4,295,590.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LEVI stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

