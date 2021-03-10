Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 20,727 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HES opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

