Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $304.32 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Union Pacific worth $304,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

