Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director James Rothman Sells 140,000 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director James Rothman sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $7,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Rothman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $4,334,400.00.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $275,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

