PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp Buys 100,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62.

PFSI opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.