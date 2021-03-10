PagerDuty’s (PD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.45.

NYSE PD opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 690,811 shares of company stock valued at $32,147,752 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

