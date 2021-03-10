Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

